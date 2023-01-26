Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases

By: - January 26, 2023 4:50 pm

Seagull Lake in the Boundary Waters. Superior National Forest is home to 20% of all fresh water in the entire national forest system. Photo by Christina MacGillivray.

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Adam Goldstein
Adam Goldstein

Adam Goldstein is the D.C. Bureau intern for States Newsroom. Goldstein is a graduate student at the University of Missouri School of Journalism, studying digital reporting. He is originally from San Francisco, and loves swimming, cooking, and the San Francisco 49ers.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Northeast Minnesota's fraught choice: Precious metals v. precious water
Northeast Minnesota's fraught choice: Precious metals v.… by Christina Macgillivray July 7, 2022
Colleges see untapped potential in geothermal district energy systems
Colleges see untapped potential in geothermal district… by Frank Jossi, Energy News Network February 7, 2022
We won a major Boundary Waters battle — now let's win the war | Opinion
We won a major Boundary Waters battle — now let's win the… by Becky Rom February 15, 2022